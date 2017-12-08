Farwell, Harrison Christmas celebrations this weekend

By Pat Maurer

Bring the family and celebrate the holiday season at the 11th annual Farwell Holiday Lights Festival and Marketplace and see the Parade full of holiday lights and decorations on December 9!

The Farwell Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting the annual festival, and the Holiday Market Place which will be held in the Farwell High School Atrium on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crafters and Venders, both local and from out of town will be displaying unique and handmade gift items, and there will be a silent auction.

A donation will also enable visitors to enjoy the Holiday Lights Luncheon in the FHS Cafeteria with soup, desert and beverage from 11:30 to 2 p.m.

Crafters who would like to participate in the Marketplace should call the Farwell Area Chamber office at 588-0580 for details.

Wind up the festivities at the 11th annual Holiday Lights Parade through the Village.

This year’s parade theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.” No live flames or candles are allowed and no live Santas, but a cutout or blow up figure will be welcomed.

There’s no fee to participate in this year’s parade. The flyer says, “Just bring your float, vehicle, golf cart or anything that you can put lights on. The more lights, the brighter the parade!” There will be a prize for the best holiday entry.

Registration and lineup will be at the Isabella Bank parking lot at 5 p.m. and the brightly lit parade will travel down Main Street at 5:30 p.m.

After the parade the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at the Farwell Village Park.

Mark the date, December 9th and come to Farwell to share the fun, games and Christmas Parade.

Visit the Farwell Area Chamber website at www.farwellareachamber.com. And remember to shop local and support your community businesses.

By Pat Maurer

Harrison’s annual Christmas Celebration and Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony is only a day away!

The Chamber says, “Join us at the Harrison City Market on M61 in Harrison!”

This Saturday, December 9th, from 6 to 8 p.m. the Harrison Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the season with some special free events for young and old alike at the new Harrison City Market at 122 North Second Street..

The Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. with the Christmas Celebration to follow.

Santa will be arriving there, and there will be “One Horse Open Sleigh” rides and caroling.

And for the little ones, there will be arts and crafts, story time with free books for kids (while they last), face painting and loads of refreshments.

And there’s more! Everyone in the family will enjoy the Christmas Tree Walk through a grove of beautifully decorated Christmas Trees at the Market.

The Chamber’s website says, “Relax, take photos, enjoy coffee, cider and cookies. The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.”

Call (989) 539-6011 for details or more information.

