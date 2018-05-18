Farwell Historical Museum opens

May 18, 2018

When was the last time you were in the Farwell Area Historical Museum? Have you ever been there? Do you remember going there when you were younger, and it was a library?

The Ladies Library was organized in 1872. as one of the first cultural efforts in Farwell. For 10 years the 100 books bought and collected had no home. They were kept in the Farwell House, which was the first hotel in Farwell, on the SW corner of Main and Wright. The books were also kept in the back room of the drugstore. In 1882 this building was built at the cost of $420. This building served as the library until the present library was built in the 1970’s.

Come see this historic building and all the items it houses on Saturdays starting May 26th from noon to 4 p.m.. The museum will be open on Saturdays until Labor Day.

There will be special activities at the musesum once a month this summer. Watch for what those activities will be in the newspaper and visit us on Facebook. See you at the Museum.