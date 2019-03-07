Farwell honors three for coming to aid of bus accident victims

March 7, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville presented certificates of appreciation to Farwell High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger, Transportation Director Debbie Schomisch and bus driver Delos Blain at Monday’s Board of Education meeting thanking them for their help during the February 23rd Mason County Central bus accident west of Farwell.

Four students and three adult chaperones were injured when, due to icy roads, the bus crashed on Ludington Drive west of Farwell. There were 40 on board the bus, Forensic Club students and adults who were returning to Scottville from a tournament in Frankenmuth when the accident happened.

Dr. Yarger, who lives just across the road from the scene of the accident immediately offered her help, provided food and shelter to students, called Mason County to alert them to the accident and contacted Schomisch who arranged for a Farwell bus and driver Delos Blain, to come to the scene, first to keep students warm and later provide transportation back to Scottsville. Both Schomisch and Blain took the students home that Saturday night.

Also at the meeting, Teachers Duncan Gervin and April Frost held a presentation with high school and Middle school students who had recently competed at the Regional Science Olympiad Meet at Mid Michigan College. Students presented their work in several categories including: rollercoaster; thermodynamics; a battery buggy; boom lever; elastic glider; and mouse trap car.

In another matter, Superintendent Scoville said the Index report that recently came out showing that Farwell Middle School and Farwell Elementary scored highest in Clare County for student performance and growth. He congratulated both students and teacher for the accomplishment.

James Gray of Natural Capital Forestry attended the meeting to give a presentation on the Forest Stewardship Plan initiated originally by then Interim Superintendent Tom House.

Farwell Schools owns three properties that provide potential for financial, educational and wildlife habitat benefit. Gray recommended the formation of a committee of students, community member and staff to define objectives for the properties. He said grants are available to help develop a plan. Timber harvests on the property in 2000 and 2010 brought in $15,700 and $11,600 respectively as revenue for the district. He said the school is fortunate to have the resources for forestry programming.

During administrators’ comments, Dr. Yarger reported that Isabel Murphy and Brianna McQuiston received the Laker Distinction Award from Mid Michigan College.

Action items at the BOE meeting included:

*Acceptance of the resignation of FMS Paraprofessional Teresa May.

*Approval of a contract for athletics grounds maintenance with the Boyz Lawn Service (Mike Saupe).

*Approval of a middle school football program for 7th and 8th grade, making it a school sport with the MHSAA. The Farwell Eagles Youth Football Association is donating equipment.

*Approval an overnight trip to Ionia for the powerlifters.

*Setting March 18 for a closed session to discuss the superintendent goals and evaluation, with the formal evaluation to be done in June.

*Granting an unpaid medical leave of absence after sick days, personal days and a dock day are used for an employee.

Following the open meeting the BOE met in closed session to consider disciplinary action for two students and held another closed session for FESA negotiation.