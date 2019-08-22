Farwell Labor Day Fest slated for next weekend

August 22, 2019

Farwell’s Labor Day Celebration has traditionally featured an outstanding parade through the Village, along with honoring area Veterans.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Labor Day Celebration is the oldest celebration in Michigan and this is the 113th year for the annual Village event.



Saturday evening’s event will be the Unique Motor Sports (UMS) Figure 8 Championship in Farwell on August 31st, the first time ever for the Village. (See related article in this issue)



UMS said, “We are proud to announce our new location for the UMS Figure 8 Championship.”



The event will feature five classes with a $10,000 guaranteed purse and beautiful trophies, “We will crown our Figure 8 point series champions at this event also,” their website said. The event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 5-12 get in for $5 and children under five are free.



On Labor Day (Monday, September 2nd) it will be time for the big Labor Day Parade through the Village. Sign up for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Little League Field. This has traditionally been one of the very largest parades in the area. This year’s theme for the parade is “Favorite Things.”

Committee member Gina Hamilton said, “We will be taking entries all morning and encourage all kinds of entries including floats, antique cars, tractors, golf carts, horses and other animals, bicycles and more.” There will be trophies for winning entries.



The Grand Marshalls for this year’s parade will be announced next week.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and travels down Main Street ending up at the Farwell Fairgrounds where a brand new event will be held after the parade — The Farwell’s Got Talent Show! For more information contact Cheryl Uhrig: cherylyn3696@gmail.com or visit the Farwell Labor Day Facebook page.



The celebration is a great way to wind up the summer in Clare County.

Share This Post Tweet