Farwell Labor Day Festival, Figure 8 championship on tap

August 30, 2019

Unique Motor Sports will present their Figure 8 Championship race in Farwell Saturday night.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Labor Day Celebration this weekend features the UMS Figure 8 Championship followed by fireworks over the fairgrounds on Saturday evening and on Labor Day, the huge annual parade, a talent show, free family picnic, the Red Hat dancers and kids’ activities.



The annual event, Farwell’s 113th is the oldest celebration in Michigan.

The celebration gears up with the Unique Motor Sports (UMS) Figure 8 Championship Saturday evening. It is the first time the event has ever been held in Farwell, and UMS owner and Promoter Jim Trolard said, “Farwell is the perfect place to showcase this new special event.”





Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal Mike Hamilton Jr.

The event will feature five classes with a $10,000 guaranteed purse and beautiful trophies, “We will crown our Figure 8 point series champions at this event also,” their website said. The event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 5-12 get in for $5 and children under five are free.



Trolard said, “Classes will include front wheel drive stock class; front wheel drive modified class; big V-8 class; power wheel racing for kids; and for the first time ever at this venue, a 4 cylinder stock, bump and run off road derby class. Anyone can enter, you do not have to qualify.”



“The bump and run off road derby stock 4 cylinder class is something brand new,” he added. “The Figure 8 Championship event will be organized chaos, metal mayhem, and figure 8 derby madness,” Trolard said. “Drivers will be coming from all over Michigan and they will be competing with some great local drivers as well like the Hamiltons.”



Farwell Labor Day Committee Member Gina Hamilton said, “The Farwell track (at the Fairgrounds) has always been considered one of the best tracks on the circuit. We are looking forward to it.”



Stick around after the races for the fireworks.



On Monday, Labor Day (September 2nd), it will be time for the big Labor Day Parade through the Village. Sign up for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at the Little League Field. This has traditionally been one of the very largest parades in the area. This year’s theme for the parade is “Favorite Things.”



The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Mike Hamilton, Jr., honoring the family that has made the Farwell race track famous.



After the parade the fun continues with a brand new event held at the fairgrounds, the “Farwell’s Got Talent Show.” And that’s not all. Join in at the free family picnic at the fairgrounds featuring a bounce house, pony rides, a petting zoo and dancing by the Red Hat Strutters.



The Farwell Labor Day Celebration is always loads of fun and a great way to wind up the summer in Clare County! Make plans to come to the Farwell Fairgrounds at 221 South Webber Street this weekend.



For more information visit the Farwell Labor Day Facebook page.

