Farwell man arrested for stealing tip jar

July 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Lake man and to the identification of a 24-year-old Weidman man and a 26-year- old woman from Ithaca, all believed to have been involved in a theft from Pisanello’s Pizza at 110 North Main Street in Mt. Pleasant July 8th.

The Farwell man, whose name has not been released, was caught on a video taking the “tip jar” on the checkout counter and fleeing the store.

The MPPD posted pictures from the video and a description of the suspect and requested the public’s help in identifying the man who, accompanied by another man and a woman and young child, came into the restaurant around 9:35 p.m.

The man went into the bathroom, while the other man, and woman ordered a pizza under the name “Desirae.” When the first man came out of the bathroom, he reportedly “interacted” with the others. The video showed him taking the tip jar from the cash register counter and placing it under his shirt as he fled the restaurant.

A witness saw the suspect running from the restaurant and concealing a jar under his shirt. The theft was discovered when the witness asked if “anything was missing from the restaurant and the theft of the “tip jar” was discovered.

A release from the MPPD said, “Due to several tips from the public, all three subjects have been identified.” They said officers contacted the Farwell man on Tuesday and placed him under arrest for larceny charges related to the theft.

The other man and the woman have not been charged.

The MPPD thanked the public and media outlets for assisting in the apprehension of the suspect.