Farwell man charged with firing shotgun at another man

Bradley Ahac-Bauer, 25 of Farwell was lodged in the Clare County Jail on assault charges July 12 for firing a shotgun at another man and hitting him in the head with the butt of the shotgun.

Deputies were called to the 5000 block of South Clare to investigate the assault report.

After speaking with the victim and a witness, Ahac-Bauer was arrested for Felonious Assault, Possession of a Firearm while intoxicate, reckless use of a firearm and a bond violation.

Ahac-Bauer was arraigned in 80th District Court July 12 by Magistrate Worpell. The Clare County Prosecutors Office charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm whiole intoxicated and reckless use of a firearm. His bond was set at $40,000 cash/surety ten percent.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

