Farwell man, two others allegedly stole tip jar

July 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

John Bublitz, 30 of Farwell, has been charged with larceny in a building.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of Bublitz and to the identification of a 24-year-old Weidman man and a 26-year- old woman from Ithaca, all believed to

have been involved in a theft from Pisanello’s Pizza at 110 North Main Street in Mt. Pleasant July 8th.

Bublitz was caught on a video taking the “tip jar” on the checkout counter and fleeing the store.

The MPPD posted pictures from the video and a description of the suspect and requested the public’s help in identifying him. He was accompanied by another man and a woman and young child when he came into the restaurant around 9:35 p.m.

A witness saw the suspect running from the restaurant and concealing a jar under his shirt. The theft was discovered when the witness asked if “anything was missing from the restaurant and the theft of the “tip jar” was discovered.

Surveillance video of the theft helped police to find Bublitz and arrest him July 17.

A release from the MPPD last week said, “Due to several tips from the public, all three subjects have been identified.” They said officers contacted the Farwell man on Tuesday and placed him under arrest for larceny charges related to the theft.

The other man and the woman have not been charged.

Bublitz was scheduled for a probable cause hearing on Thursday.