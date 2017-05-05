Farwell Museum set to open

The Farwell Area Historical Museum will welcome visitors on Saturday, May 27 from noon to 4. This is the first Saturday of the spring that visitors can visit this historic building. The museum will be open on Saturdays until Labor Day. The museum is also open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 5:30 during Chamber of Commerce hours.

The museum was built in 1882 and contains photos and historical items of Farwell and the surrounding area. We are proud that we now have available for purchase, a book on Farwell and a tour book for the village.