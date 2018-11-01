Farwell NHS inducts members

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, Farwell’s National Honor Society inducted 13 New Members.

In order to qualify for NHS, students must have a minimum gpa of 3.3, demonstrate good character, and have leadership and service points.

Congratulations to the fall 2018 inductees: Elisabeth Dawes, Jessie Cook, Andrea Torr, Kaden Lewis, Alicia Frost, Chloee McMann, Jassmine Warner, Emma-Leigh Tideswell, Alli Allbee, Mackenzie Phillips, Abigail Bass, Zach Haring, and Elliana Dailey.