Farwell NHS inducts members

November 1, 2018

Farwell National Honors Society members.

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, Farwell’s National Honor Society inducted 13 New Members.

In order to qualify for NHS, students must have a minimum gpa of 3.3, demonstrate good character, and have leadership and service points.

Congratulations to the fall 2018 inductees: Elisabeth Dawes, Jessie Cook, Andrea Torr, Kaden Lewis, Alicia Frost, Chloee McMann, Jassmine Warner, Emma-Leigh Tideswell, Alli Allbee, Mackenzie Phillips, Abigail Bass, Zach Haring, and Elliana Dailey.

