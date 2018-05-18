Farwell Schools add a day

May 18, 2018

Farwell Area Schools announced Thursday morning that one day will be added to the school year making the last day for students a half-day on June 4th.

Although the Michigan Department of Education has notified the district that three make-up days will be excused, Farwell will still have to schedule one additional day of school for this year because of the bad weather school closings earlier this year.

Friday, June 1st had been scheduled as a half-day and the last day for both students and staff. To meet State requirements the change to June 4th as the last day has been made.

High School exams, originally scheduled for June 1st, will also be held on the last half-day, June 4th.