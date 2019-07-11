Farwell Schools to start new day care

Youngsters are shown playing Kitchen in the sandbox and working together to distribute jobs. “They were having so much fun that day!” said Preschool Teacher Morgan Zenz.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a unanimous vote at their last board meeting the Farwell Board of Education gave the go-ahead for a brand new day care program at the Elementary School this fall.



This program is for children 2 ½ years of age through 5th grade. The program will be housed in the Farwell Elementary and will include Before School Childcare from 6:30-8:00 a.m., After School Childcare from 3:00-6:00 p.m., and “Snowday Childcare.” Activities will include learning activities, stories, and free play.



Parents can apply at the Elementary Office Phone: (989) 588.9916 extension 4367 or the Central Office (989) 588-9917 (During the Summer).



Superintendent Steven Scoville said at the July 1 meeting, “This is a service that our families have indicated is a critical need in the Farwell Area. The Farwell Day Care will offer families a one-spot drop off for students from 2 ½- year-olds to school age siblings. The program will be funded through tuition paid by the families.”



The new day care will be adjacent to the existing Farwell Area Preschool area in the Elementary building. The tuition-based preschool currently operates four days a week (Monday-Thursday) with a two-day per week program also available. Preschool open enrollment is going on until all spaces are filled or August 24th. Those interested in preschool or day care enrollment can apply at the elementary school office.



Since the Preschool Program is only in operation Monday through Thursday, the new Day Care will also be available for pre-school students on Friday.



Scoville said, “The Farwell Area Schools (FAS) are committed to, and understand the value of Early Childhood Education. The FAS will have five preschool classes on our campus during the 2019-2020 school year.”





One of the Farwell preschool students participates in a scavenger hunt, successfully showing the ant she found.

He continued, “Three classrooms are run by the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency as GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) and Head Start blended Classrooms. These classrooms are grant funded programs and are free to the families that qualify financially.”



Mid Michigan Community Action Agency’s free preschool services for eligible 3-5 year-olds to encourage the healthy development of children and their families. Their program includes language and literacy, mathematics, social and emotional skill building, small and large group times, stories and library experiences, writing and technology, art and drama, music and movement, block and dramatic play, field trips and outdoor play, and self-help skill building. If you think you may qualify for our services, contact the MMCAA office at 989-386-3805.



Scoville added, “FAS also runs a district funded preschool classroom. This classroom (taught by Preschool Teacher Morgan Zenz) is funded by tuition paid by families and is a great service for families whose income exceeds the GSRP income limits.”



“The Clare-Gladwin RESD will also be relocating an Early Childhood Special Education classroom to Farwell Elementary School for the 2019 school year, Scoville said. “This is a preschool classroom that is free to families of students who have an Individualized Education Plan.” The Farwell Area Schools works closely with the Community Action Agency and the Clare-Gladwin RESD to maximize the pre-school opportunities for all of our youngest Eagles.” Scoville said.



At Farwell, Kindergarten Round-Up is scheduled for August 20th at 5 p.m. in the Elementary Cafeteria and will include a classroom visit with the teacher.



School starts August 26th.

