Farwell softball sweeps Gladwin

May 11, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell softball team hosted Gladwin in a Jack Pine Conference doubleheader Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles won a close game one 2-1 and rolled in game two, 10-2.

In the opener, Grace Saupe got the win, pitching all seven innings and giving up one run on eight hits and three strikeouts.

Mia Fetzer had a big two run single in the fourth inning to give the Flying G’s the lead. Gladwin rallied to score a run in the top of the seventh but Saupe shut the door in time to preserve the one run victory.

Saupe threw another complete game in the nightcap to get the win, she gave up two runs on six hits and four strikeouts.

Sydney Seybert had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense and Soyer Barnett also had a key hit. Katheron White and Fetzer had two RBI apiece as well.

Gladwin edges Farwell in baseball.

The Farwell baseball team was swept by Gladwin in a pair of close JPC games, 3-2 and 2-0.

Michell Conley won the opener for the Flying G’s giving up four hits and striking out six.

Damien Leddy won the second game, giving up there this and fanning 10.

Stats for the Eagles were not provided.