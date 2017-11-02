Farwell starts Superintendent interviews

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A special closed session was held Wednesday to screen applicants, and select candidates to be interviewed for the Farwell Superintendent position.

Seiter resigned from the position June 19th after 25 years with the district both as Business Manager in Superintendent. Retired Harrison Superintendent Tom House was named to fill the gap until a new Superintendent can be found to replace him. Seiter accepted a position as a “dual-superintendent” for two small schools, Hillman Community Schools and Atlanta Community Schools. Rider said earlier that he hopes a new Superintendent can be in place by January.Tuesday, November 7th and Wednesday November 8ths are the dates set for the first round of interviews. The finalists for the position will be interviewed in a second round set for November 13th and 14th at 7 p.m.

The Superintendent Search is being handled by Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute, the firm that was approved to conduct the search for Former Superintendent Carl Seiter’s replacement.

Six candidates will be interviewed in the first round, Rider said in a press release Thursday. Fourteen candidates were presented to the Board of Education at Wednesday’s meeting and the field of candidates was narrowed to the six candidates. At the meeting the Board also discussed the importance of feedback from parents, students staff and the community during the process and began to develop interview questions.

Rider said, “The board is on pace to move forward with their plan to conduct first round interviews next week and second round interviews the following week. Site visits to final candidates’ districts are also a possibility and would be conducted after the second-round interviews.”

Farwell Board President Shari Buccilli said, “We hope parents, members of the community and staff will attend the interviews. It will be very important for the Board to have their input during the process.”

“The public is invited to all interviews and is strongly encouraged to attend,” Rider said. “All interviews will take place in the High School Media Center, 339 East Michigan Street in Farwell.”

The schedule for the first round of interviews is:

Tuesday, November 7:

5 p.m.- Bruce Tapio, Superintendent/Principal of North Central Area Schools in Powers, MI;

6:30 p.m. – Loren Vannest, Superintendent, Hale Area Schools;

8 p.m. – David O’Bryant, Superintendent/Principal, Rogers City Area Schools.

Wednesday, November 8:

5:30 p.m. – Mark Bretton, Elementary Principal, Dearborn Heights District #7;

7 p.m. – Gerald McCarty, Vice President for Student Affairs, Baker College, Flint;

8:30 p.m. – Darby Weaver, K-12 Principal, Vestaburg Community Schools.