Farwell student gets fine, probation for bomb threat

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The 14-year-old Farwell student who made a bomb threat against the high school November 13 entered a plea in Probate Court January 30th of “responsible to Attempt False Report or Threat of Bomb/Harmful Device (a charge that would be a felony if he was an adult),” according to a Facebook post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, used social media to send a photo of a bomb and told another student he had placed a bomb under a teacher’s chair that would detonate the next morning.

It was reported to Central Dispatch around 6 p.m. that Monday night.

The threat, reported at 6 p.m. that evening, prompted an evacuation, the cancellation of school events and a night-long search of the high school and grounds conducted by officers and an Explosive K9 unit from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. The search did not reveal any explosive device in the building.

The teen was located and interviewed. A press release said he claimed the threat was only a joke. Sheriff Wilson said earlier, “These types of incidents are taken very seriously with the times we live in.”

The Clare County Prosecutor’s office authorized charges including one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, one count of a false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Last week, after pleading guilty to false report/bomb threat with the remaining charges dismissed, Clare County Probate Judge Marcy Klaus ordered the teen to pay $529.29 in restitution to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office for their emergency response expenses incurred during the incident. The student was also ordered to pay $500 in costs and crime victim rights fees.

Taking the 14-year-old’s plea under advisement for the next six months of his probation period, Judge Klaus also ruled that if restitution, fines, costs and the other terms of the probation are met, the charges will be entered as “a misdemeanor on his record so that he can avoid a felony conviction.” Internet access was also forbidden during the probation period, and although Judge Klaus did not order it, the juvenile and his family agreed informally with the prosecutor to complete 200 hours of community service.

Ambrozaitis said he has already completed 80.5 hours of that community service.