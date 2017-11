Farwell Students of Character

Farwell Elementary Student of the Month for October include: Back row left to right: Mia Dailey, Areanna Sandoval, Grayson Hunt, Brody Hoover, and Hayden Roberts. Front row left to right: Isabella Parker, Isabella Blain, Braylee Howard, Piper Carrow, and Lilian Giles

Missing from photo: Mya Yarhouse