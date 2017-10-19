Farwell suspends Village treasurer

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Tracy Lee, Treasurer for the Village of Farwell, was put on an unpaid four-week suspension at an October 11 special meeting of the Village Council.

Lee was suspended after a second violation of the Standard of Conduct.

Village President Gina Hamilton said the suspension involved a conflict with other office staff. She said she received a warning for another similar complaint within the same week. “She was micromanaging other employees,” Hamilton said reluctantly.

According to the unapproved minutes, the motion at the meeting said Lee was to have “no contact with the office, turn in her keys and company credit, card, [and that] her Village paid phone service will be suspended effective October 13. Tracy is to look for trainings to attend during her suspension. The office ladies will check and handle Tracy’s email during the suspension and submit any work that is needed during that time. Tracy is not to conduct any Village business during her suspension but will be allowed to contact (Council member) Amanda Pfruender with work that needs to be completed during the suspension.”

The motion was approved 6-1 with Council member Linda Williams voting no. An earlier motion, made by Joe Manley and seconded by Linda Williams, to terminate Lee’s employment failed 2-5.

Lee will return to work November 8th.