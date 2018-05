Farwell thinclads run to victory

May 11, 2018

Wed. May 9

Farwell Boys and Girls Track had double wins against Beaverton and Sanford Meridian

Top Finishers for the boys were:

David Gordon

1st in 800m2;11 &1600m 4:44.33

Devon St. John

2nd in 200m24.7

Wyatt Tubbs

1st in 3200 12:05.22

Zack Carpenter

1st in Shot Put 40’9

Logan Burch

1st in Discus 123’

Hunter Turner

1st in long jump 17.10

4×200 Relay

St. John,

Jacob Swarthout,

Avante Frizzell, Turner

4×400

Kyle Frost,

Frizzell,

Corey Baker,

Gordon

4×800

St. John,

Baker,

Frizzel,

Gordon

Top girls

Jenna Odykir

1st place in 100m 12.79, new record of 25.77 in 200m, 400m1:01.65, Long Jump

Kylie Smith

1st 100m H 18.10

Harmony Ramsey

1st 300m H 56.65

4×800

1st Alex Gerow,

Jenna Wilkerson,

Megan Marhofer,

Mariah Norbury