Farwell to choose amongst four superintendent candidates

August 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Board of Education selected four candidates out of 16 applications to interview next week in their search for a new superintendent.

The board met in closed session August 21st to review applications and select the finalists.

Interviews are tentatively scheduled for September 4th and 5th.

The finalists selected for interviews include Jeffrey J. Yorke of Millington; Melanie S. Allen of Mt. Pleasant; Robert F. Jones of Watervliet; and Steven L. Scoville of Delton.

*Yorke is the current Instructional and Student Services Director at Millington Community Schools in Millington.

He has been a full-time employee there since August of 2010 and is the administrator of state and federal programs, pre-K programs; district assessment; alternative education and is a liaison to a private school in Millington.

He is the previous Jr. High and Upper Elementary Principal, athletic director and curriculum director.

From 2000 to 2010 he was student services director, assistant high school principal and interim middle and high school principal at Westwood Heights Schools in Flint where he taught health, physical education and language arts. He is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University with a BA in secondary education and a Masters in Educational Leadership.

*Allen is currently the secondary principal and state and federal programs coordinator at Inland Lakes Schools in Indian River. She has been a full-time employee there since July of 2013 and is the district level coordinator of state and federal grants; K-12 curriculum, assessment, instruction development, MTSS implementation, guides district data management, district and school improvement process and she also coordinates K-12 staff professional learning.

Other responsibilities include support policy review and development, coordinating recruitment hiring of staff, daily secondary building supervision, supervision of grades 6-12 special education, 504 and online learning services.

She also coordinates career technical education and dual enrollment services, maintains an annual building budget and supervises and evaluates staff.

Previously she was MTSS transitions coordinator at Holt Public School from July, 2011 to July of 2013 where she handled administrative and transitional coaching duties in MTTS, Common Core state standards staff development.

*Jones was the full-time COOR Intermediate School District Superintendent from July of 2000 to December of 2009, and continued in the position part-time until his full retirement in January of 2015.

In that position he implemented an ongoing “goals, objectives and action planning” process supporting the mission and values established by the Board of Education with input from the community; developed and organization-wide focus on students’ learning, development and well-being; mentored administrators’ development and more.

Previously he was superintendent of Ionia Public Schools from July 1998 to June of 2000; and was superintendent of Godfrey-Lee School District in Wyoming from July of 1993 to June of 1998.

*Scoville is the current Elementary Principal of Delton Kellogg Schools in Delton for the past 12 years beginning in July, 2007.

He is the sole administrator for 500 students in Pre-K to 4th grade. He has also been director of Title I and Title II; director of the district professional development; homeless liaison, district school improvement chair; pre-school and daycare administrator and Illuminate DnA district key contact.

Before that position he was the elementary principal of Galesburg-Augusta Community School in Galesburg from June of 2000 to June of 2007.

He was also the media technology specialist and a fifth grade teacher at Harper Creek Community Schools in Battle Creek from August, 1993 to June of 2000.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Masters in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University and a Masters from the Command and General Staff College in the U.S. Army.

Interviews for Jones and Schoville will be held on Tuesday, September 4th. Jones will be interviewed at 6 p.m. and Schoville at 7:30 p.m.

Allen and Yorke will be interviewed on Wednesday, September 5th. Allen’s interview is scheduled first at 6 p.m. and Yorke’s interview is at 7:30 p.m.

All of the interviews are open to the public and will be held in the Farwell High School Media Center.

A community reception in the Video Conference Room will be held for each of the two final candidates on September 6th and 7th with each of the candidate receptions beginning at 6 p.m.

The public is invited and welcome to attend.