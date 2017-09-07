Farwell welcomes 24 foreign exchange students – a record

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell High School welcomed 24 foreign exchange students, a record for the school, on the first day of school August 28th.

The students were the majority of 28 students placed in Clare County Schools through CETUSA (the Council for Educational Travel), a non-profit international student exchange organization. The program also placed two students in Clare and two in Harrison.

CETUSA’s mission is “reaching out to encourage a lifelong journey of global peace and understanding” for students, host families and communities that are part of the exchange experience.

Flags from the different countries represented at Farwell School attracted many to come and see the display, said Local Coordinator Holly Thrush.

Jennifer Simmons posted on Facebook, “I loved walking up to the school and seeing this!”

Countries represented in the foreign exchange program for Farwell includes Hong Kong, Brazil, Thailand, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Students from Denmark are William, Rebecca, Olivia, Cathrine and Frederikke. Spanish students are Antonio and Luis. Marcos, Carolina, Gabriela and Arthur are from Brazil. German students are Julia, Sarah, Jutus, Vincent, and John Lucus. Representing Italy is Virginia, and from Sweden, students are Leopold, Jim, Alice and Joel. Eda comes to Farwell from Hong Kong and Pear and Boonsita are from Thailand.

Programs with CETUSA include a semester or year-long high school exchange with host family placement or an outbound program where high school students from the United States can study abroad.