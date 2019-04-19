Farwell woman dies in snowstorm accident Sunday

April 19, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Sunday’s freak storm and whiteout conditions caused numerous accidents around the area including one that claimed the life of a Farwell woman.

Malinda Fox, 58, was on her way home from work around 2:35 p.m. when she lost control of her 2001 silver Infinity on the snow and slush covered road and slid into the path of an eastbound 2003 GMC Yukon, being driven by David Lehman, 38, of Lake.

Malinda Fox of Farwell was killed in an accident on East Ludington Drive Sunday during the snowstorm which dropped up to a foot of snow on Clare County during the afternoon.



Fox sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, which happened near South Grant Avenue, a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.



An off duty paramedic and an off duty firefighter were first to the scene, rescued Fox from her vehicle and started CPR, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. “We arrived next and continued CPR until the Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and personnel arrived and took over.”



Fox was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Lehman and his 13 year old passenger had minor injuries from the crash and were treated by MMR at the scene and taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare for additional treatment.



Chapman reported that Ludington Drive was closed down for two hours while the accident was investigated. “What a tragedy,” he said.



“The fire department personnel were awesome in their efforts to save Ms. Fox,” Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said. “They were a great help at the scene.”



Sheriff John Wilson sent his condolences to the Fox family for their loss.

Wilson said the storm, which dropped between 7 and 10 inches of snowfall with slippery roads and white-out conditions, caused 31 accidents across the area Sunday.

