Farwell woman sentenced to prison

May 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mariah Labonte

A Farwell woman, Mariah Labonte will be spending up to the next 15 years in prison after her sentencing Monday.



Labonte, out on bond from a January 20th arrest for possession of heroin, was fond in possession of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop.



She pled guilty April 22nd to possession of both drugs in the two investigations and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk May 20th to serve 17 month to 15 years in prison with credit for 86 days already served.



She was also ordered to pay fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees totaling $3,565.00.

