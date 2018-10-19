Farwell’s Ellis presents “Thin Blue Line” afghan to sheriff

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At a meeting of the Farwell Village Council Tuesday evening, Farmer’s Market Vendor Peggy Ellis presented a handmade “Blue Line’ flag afghan she had made to Sheriff John Wilson for his commitment to, and protection of the people of Clare County.

Ellis said, “The Sheriff has dedicated his career to Clare County.”

Wilson expressed his appreciation for the gift saying, “The Thin Blue Line flag represents officers killed in the line of duty.”

Wikipedia says, “The Thin Blue Line is a phrase used by law enforcement.” The phrase refers figuratively to the position of law enforcement in society as a bulwark between criminals and the potential victims of crime.

Wilson said, “The Thin Blue Line organization assisted the Michigan Sheriff’s Association with everything around the funeral of Clare Deputy Kevin Sherwood who was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. It’s a wonderful organization and I am honored by the gift presented to me tonight by Mrs. Peggy Ellis. I am going to keep it in my office.”