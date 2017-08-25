Farwell’s Labor Day celebration coming

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Labor Day Celebration will be held September 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the Village this year.

Despite the lack of a carnival this year, some special events are planned for the holiday weekend.

This is the 111th year of the annual celebration, and the fun begins with a U.S.A. Demolition Derby will present a Figure 8 Derby at the fairgrounds on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Right after all of the racing action, there will be a fireworks display over the Village for all to enjoy.

On Sunday, September 3rd a non-denominational church service, spearheaded by the Farwell United Methodist Church, will be held in the Farwell Village Park and an Ice Cream Social, sponsored by the Labor Day Committee, will follow the services.

On Labor Day, the annual Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel through the Village. Registration begins at the Little League Field at 8 a.m. This year’s theme for the parade will be “Red, White and Blue,” said Committee Member Gina Hamilton.

Right after the parade a special Community Appreciation Day will be held at the Fairgrounds with free hot dogs for all.