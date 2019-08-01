Farwell’s Lumberjack Festival entertains young and old alike
August 1, 2019
By Steve Landon Correspondent
Summer headed into the homestretch this past weekend as visitors from as far away as Nebraska converged on Farwell for the 19th Annual Farwell Lumberjack Festival in the village park. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80’s provided the perfect environment for this year’s festivities.
Activities officially got underway bright and early Saturday morning with the annual running of the Farwell Lumberjack Festival 5k Run and Half Marathon.
Runners throughout Michigan as well as out of state tackled competitive courses that finished at the little league ball fields. Hunter Fougner, ‘17 won the Half Marathon posting a course time of 01:20:22 over runner up Nick Liversedge, ’35 with a time of of 01:23:11. Shabnam Fayyaz, ‘22 was the top lady Half Marathon runner with an overall ninth place finish of 01:47:33. Linda Humpert, ‘48 was right behind her in 10th with a time of 01:49:50. In the 5k it was Jonathan Harper, ‘25 cruising to victory with a time of 00:16:54 over Glenn Mars, ‘58 who toured the course in 00:18:47. Sara Diederich, ‘40 was the top female finisher taking ninth overall with a time of 00:23:35 .
Everyone has heard someone say ”I’m too old or they’re too young to do that” well folks that have used that reasoning were clearly not runners. In the Lumberjack Festival 5k age was not an issue, in fact runners ranging from four to ‘83 took to the pavement. The youngest runner, four-year old Rain Vanica ran the 5k in 00:55:54. On the other end of the scale Stan Curtiss, ‘83 years young finished the 5k in 31st position with a very respectable time of 00:32:55. At the ripe young age of ‘76.
