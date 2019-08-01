Farwell’s Lumberjack Festival entertains young and old alike

August 1, 2019

One little piggy makes crosses his legs for luck in an attempt to evade rushing youngsters in the greased pig contest. Photos by Steve Landon

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Summer headed into the homestretch this past weekend as visitors from as far away as Nebraska converged on Farwell for the 19th Annual Farwell Lumberjack Festival in the village park. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80’s provided the perfect environment for this year’s festivities.



Activities officially got underway bright and early Saturday morning with the annual running of the Farwell Lumberjack Festival 5k Run and Half Marathon.



Runners throughout Michigan as well as out of state tackled competitive courses that finished at the little league ball fields. Hunter Fougner, ‘17 won the Half Marathon posting a course time of 01:20:22 over runner up Nick Liversedge, ’35 with a time of of 01:23:11. Shabnam Fayyaz, ‘22 was the top lady Half Marathon runner with an overall ninth place finish of 01:47:33. Linda Humpert, ‘48 was right behind her in 10th with a time of 01:49:50.

In the 5k it was Jonathan Harper, ‘25 cruising to victory with a time of 00:16:54 over Glenn Mars, ‘58 who toured the course in 00:18:47. Sara Diederich, ‘40 was the top female finisher taking ninth overall with a time of 00:23:35 .



Everyone has heard someone say ”I’m too old or they’re too young to do that” well folks that have used that reasoning were clearly not runners. In the Lumberjack Festival 5k age was not an issue, in fact runners ranging from four to ‘83 took to the pavement. The youngest runner, four-year old Rain Vanica ran the 5k in 00:55:54. On the other end of the scale Stan Curtiss, ‘83 years young finished the 5k in 31st position with a very respectable time of 00:32:55. At the ripe young age of ‘76.

5K winner Jonathan Harper, #535 gets a jump on the pack as they6 head off the starting line.

2019 5K winner Jonathan Harper, #535 heads for the finish-line and victory.

Eighty-three year old Stan Curtis, #298 ran strong and steady on his way to an impressive 31st finish in the 5K.

Forever young Donna Jezowsk, ‘76 kept a good pace in the 5k to finish 37th overall.

This years youngest 5k Runner four-year old Rain Vanica, #573 makes a final push to the finish line.

Four-year old Rain Vanica, #573, this years youngest 5k runner accepts her medal from a race official.

Hunter Fougner, ‘17 heads for the finish line to win the Half Marathon.

Hand made wood American Girl furniture by one fine craftsman had many wishing they were available in full size versions for their homes.

The barrel express was back on track again hauling youngsters down the historic Pere Marquette line.

Skillet Toss Women’s Division top three: (L-R) First place -Amy Tipton, second – Alisha Givinn and third – Linda Givinn.

A skillet hurls towards it intended target in the popular Skillet Toss.



Taylor and Eliana Carland show off their stuffed animals they custom dressed in the Becks Bees booth at the craft show.

Adult Pie Eating Top Three: (L-R) Jesse Heath – winner, Michael Trent – second and Mariah Trent – third.

A Lumberjack jumps rope on a floating log during the popular Lumberjack Show.

Looking more like an NFL quarterback about to throw a pass, a male Skillet Toss competitor prepares to launch his skillet.

Groot from the popular Guardians of the Galaxy movies emerged from a log with the help of a chainsaw artist.

Jesse Heath of Clare and Michael Trent of Cheboygan dive in during the adult pie eating contest. Heath won the battle, Trent finished second.

Mariah Trent celebrates her third place finish in the adult pie eating contest by congratulating runner-up Michael Trent with a pie to the face.

Share This Post Tweet