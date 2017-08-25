Farwell’s Sullivan gets visit from Russian pen pal

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The solar eclipse earlier this week brought a special bonus to U.S. viewers and a very special 90th birthday present to A. Bette Sullivan of Farwell recently.

She had a birthday visit from a young lady she has been corresponding with for the past 18 years. Her Russian pen pal Aida Kerichenko and a traveling companion Max, both Astrologists from Russia now working in Mexico near the U.S. border, came into the U.S. on their way to Wyoming to view the complete solar eclipse.

They came by way of Farwell, especially to see Bette, just after her 90th birthday (August 8). They arrived on August 12 and spent several hours visiting with Bette, who said she was thrilled to finally meet her long-time pen pal. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever expect to see her in person,” she said. “And what a beautiful person she is. This is the biggest and best birthday in all of my 90 years.”

She continued, “Aida and I have the same first name, although I go by Bette. She and her friend Max spent the day … a short stay but so wonderful while they were here.”

Aida and Bette started corresponding when Bette was 72, and Aida just 11 years old and living in St. Petersburg. Nowadays they still correspond regularly by email. “That didn’t exist when we started,” Bette said.

Bette talked about how difficult mail delivery is between the U.S. and Russia. “I sent Aida a birthday present last November,” she said. “She never received it and it came back to me in June.” She said she mailed it again, but this time to Mexico.

Bette learned about their impending visit just before her birthday, she said.

Bette said she began corresponding with pen pals through ICQ (I Seek You) years ago. “I was writing to a young man from South Africa and an older man in Australia when I was contacted by Aida.”

Bette (Braden) is a Lake George native and a graduate of Farwell High School (1945) who married her sweetheart Emmett Sullivan right out of high school. The couple lived all over, she said. She said she studied in England, and worked as a bartender in the Upper Peninsula, but for most of her life was a homemaker.

She and Emmett had three children and lost one son. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She moved back to Lake George 28 years ago to take care of her mother and handicapped sister. Four years later she moved to Farwell where she still lives. Her daughters still live in the U.P.

Bette lost her husband Emmett about 40 years ago, when he was just 62. She just lost her “companion” Arthur Geibe last November after 18 years together. “I really miss him,” she said.

Her correspondence with Aida has meant a lot to her. “She calls me Grandma, and I am proud to be her grandma,” she said.

She said she treasures the visit with Aida and Max. “I am getting forgetful, but that is something that will stay in my memory for all my years…life is good!”