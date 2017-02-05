Farwell’s Tommie Bauer Racing grabs fifth place at the Soo I-500

By Steve Landon

If anyone saw a beam of light shinning over the pit of Tommie Bauer Racing of Farwell, MI at the I-500 on Saturday February 4th it was probably Tommie Bauer sending a message from heaven letting his team know just how proud he was of the boys who led them to their best ever finish at the famed 500 mile race. Bauer who passed away in December 2015 was a longtime Farwell businessman snowmobile racer/team owner and Soo I-500 volunteer. Backed by drivers Cody Bauer and Tyler Nickles the team turned in a near flawless performance on their Polaris to become the only Pure Michigan based team to finish in the top five at this years race. The top four was dominated by Minnesota based teams and drivers.

See Tommie Bauer Racing in action at the No Bull Triple Crown Race at the Isabella County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday February 10, 11 2017 in Mt. Pleasant, MI