Fay Zeller

March 21, 2019

Fay Zeller, age 93 of Clare, MI. passed away March 14, 2019 in Midland, MI.

Fay was born on November 6, 1925, in Evart, to Claude E. and Ina (Hinkley) Zeller. Fay graduated from Evart High School in 1943.

From 1944-1946 Fay proudly served in WWII in the Army Air Core. He was an extremely patriotic man! He loved his country and the American Flag!

In 1946 Fay went to work in Grand Rapids for McInerney Spring & Wire Co. He worked for a short time for Gibson Refrigerator also.

Then in 1952 Fay started working for The Sun Oil Company and Sperry Sun Company, a subsidiary of Sun Oil, retiring in 1986.

He worked at the Sperry Sun Test Sight in Mercury, Nevada, and on the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, preforming underground nuclear explosions.

Fay told people that one of the explosions was “so strong, it rocked Vegas”! Fay served as the President of the Employee’s Association and traveled for the Association to Dallas & Tulsa.

Fay attended Michigan State University, studying to be an Engineer and The University of Michigan getting a Real Estate Degree.

While at Michigan State University, Fay tutored some of the football players in math & science. In 1971, when Fay was living in Roscommon, his love of tutoring carried him to Camp Nokomis, south of Prudenville, where he tutored wayward and troubled boys so they could get their GED’s.

In 1963 Fay was one of the developers of Lake Miramichi and Dam in Evart. He also worked on the development of The Muskegon River and Little Mud Lake in Evart. He and his family enjoyed many summers spent in this area.

At the age of 41 Fay met and married the former Lois White on November 11, 1966 in Mt. Pleasant.

Fay had a huge passion for fishing. He loved to fish on the Au Sable River. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and going to the Lake City McDonalds EVERY morning to have coffee with his friends.

Fay and his wife Lois wintered in Wickenburg, AZ. from 1985 until 2016. While in Arizona, Fay & Lois volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas time.

Fay liked following the Stock Market and would go to the Ardis Missaukee Library to check on the stocks several times a week. Fay and his wife were generous; not only to their family and friends but to any stranger in need. Fay was a long standing member of the Evart Masonic Lodge, Lake City Chamber of Commerce, Lake City American Legion Post #300, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3884, Lake City and Wickenburg Senior Centers, where he enjoyed playing card Bingo every Tuesday.

Fay also played pool at the Wickenburg Senior Center.

Fay is survived by his wife Lois, son Thomas Zeller of Glenn, granddaughters Sarah (Kevin) Vinyard, of Roscommon, Rhiannon Burch of Maine, Chloe Landon of Grand Rapids, and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Burch in 2016, brother, Louis Zeller who, was killed in Italy during WWII in a B-24 in 1944, and his sister, Dorothy Raymond who died of Spinal Meningitis in the same year.

A memorial service in honor of Fay will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City at 11:00 A.M. with a luncheon to follow at the Lake City American Legion Post #300.

Fay’s final place of rest will be at the St. Anthony of Padua Columbarium in Wickenburg, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

