Allegations put Clare Chief on leave

August 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory is on temporary paid administrative leave because of allegations of “misconduct while on duty” made against him.

Clare City Manager Ken Hibl placed Gregory on the paid leave August 1st when he said the complaint was received.

Hibl said, “The suspension is not a supposition of guilt nor does it in any form tarnish Chief Gregory’s outstanding regional reputation as a police chief or as a law enforcement officer – it is simply an administrative tool that ensures the conduct of a complete, impartial, and unbiased inquiry.”

He explained, “I received allegations against Chief Brian Gregory for acts of misconduct in the course of his duties as the City’s Police Chief. Based on these allegations, I temporarily suspended him from performing any and all duties as a police officer and as the City’s police chief without my expressed permission pending completion of an inquiry to determine the validity of the allegations.”

Gregory has been the Clare Chief of Police since 2013. He said he couldn’t comment because of the ongoing investigation.

The allegations, which were not explained, are being investigated by Michigan State Police investigators from the District 6 Rockford MSP Post, Hibl said.

Hibl said he expects the investigation to be complete within “a week to ten days.” Results of the investigation will then be sent to a Prosecutor.