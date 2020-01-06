Amish Teens Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

January 6, 2020

Levei Mast

Andrew Zook

Joseph Miller

Joseph Troyer

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Four Amish men, 19 and 20 years old, were arrested Sunday afternoon after a motorist reported that they were drinking in a buggy near Beaverton and Bard Roads and “tossing beer cans out of the buggy and into the roadway.”



Gladwin County deputies responded to the call around 3:57 p.m. and located the men who were identified by the witness as the ones he saw and reported.



A release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said the men “originally gave false information about their ages and refused to tell deputies their names. The deputies discovered several open and unopened containers of alcohol in the buggy and noted that all four men were intoxicated.



The men were later identified as Levei J. Mast, 20; Andrew B. Zook, 19; Joseph S. Miller, 20; and Joseph J. Troyer, 19, all residents of Gladwin County. They were arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice, disorderly person and were given civil infractions for minors in possession of alcohol. They were lodged in the Gladwin County Jail, and a cash surety bond of $4,500 set by the 80th District Court.

Share This Post Tweet