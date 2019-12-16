Another Hearing Scheduled to Discuss Clare County Road Commission

December 16, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Last June, the County Board began the process of whether the Clare County Road Commission should be disbanded with the County taking over, or if two more board members should be appointed or elected increasing the board to five members.



The matter came to the board because of concerns raised from several townships.



In March, Grant Supervisor Dan Dysinger sent a memo to Clare County Commission Chair Jack Kleinhardt which read in part, “It is not the intent of the committee [Clare County Township Supervisors] to compel the County Commission to take up the subject [the issue of Road Commissioners’ compensation and board composition], but… suggesting that the County Commissioners review the salary levels and as well consider the Road Commission be converted from three persons to five persons.”



In a letter to the County board on November 18, Dysinger wrote, “It is our strong belief representing the Supervisors Group, referencing the suggested consideration [in the March memo] that the CCRC on April 17 unanimously removed the 2019 match and in-kind contribution for Grant Township [for 2019 and 2020]. The Road Commissioners politicized local road funding without warning. An act of retribution.” The match funding, offered to all 16 townships, was only removed from Grant.



Dysinger continued, after a resolution from the Grant Township board, “The match and in-kind funding was later restored but …no further actions have been taken by the CCRC to restore funding to Grant Township for 2020 projects.”



He concluded, “The Township board has lost confidence in the Clare County Road Commission.”



On June 26th Kleinhardt said, “We have been getting a lot of pressure from the townships and the public, most pertaining to questions about the recent removal of the manager of the Road Commission.”



He continued, “Before the BOC would consider taking over the administration of the Road Commission, I believe there should be public hearings to see if it should be put on a ballot for a vote of all the people of Clare County, Kleinhardt said. “This is about what is best for the people of Clare County,” he added.



County Road Commission Chair Richard Haynak said in a June phone interview, “I’m not sure why they [the Board of Commissioners] are doing this.”



At that meeting, District 1 County Commissioner Dale Majewski said the board was in agreement about holding public hearings and a vote of the people. “There are good people at the Road Commission, but we’ve been receiving a lot of calls from people who feel they are not being heard [at the Road Commission]. We are hearing from just about every township and have been for quite a while. Their concerns are a lack of representation at township meetings, too many excuses why their projects and/or road maintenance isn’t being done and when they do ask questions, they say there’s a certain arrogance about the Road Commissions answers.”



Last month the Clare County Commission held the first of two Public Hearings on the matter.



“The notes of Clare County Clerk Lori Martin said, “A Public Hearing on the language to be placed on the August 4, 2020 ballot stating “Shall the powers, duties, and functions of the elected Clare County Board of County Road Commissioners be transferred to and become the responsibility of the elected Clare County Board of Commissioners” for the County of Clare.”

In her draft of the minutes of that meeting, she wrote, “Tim Haskin Clare County Road Commissioner announced there has been a new Road Commission [Operations] Manager hired [Dwayne Rogers of Bay City, formerly of Spicer Group] and asked the Board of Commissioners to give the new Manager a chance to do his job. Road Commissioner Haskin pointed out the need for a five-person elected Road Commission Board stating that appointed positions would be a disaster. He also asked for a countywide nepotism policy be put in place.



District 1 County Commissioner Dale Majewski confirmed the new manager was not an engineer and showed the job posting in which the Clare County Road Commissioners did not request the applicants have an engineering degree, Martin’s draft said.



She said Seventeen additional citizens and elected officials spoke regarding various issues and possible solutions along with many unanswered questions.



Kleinhardt said Tuesday, “It was a pretty good meeting. Ed Neola [from the County Road Association of Michigan] explained the procedure for the County Commission to take over management of the Road Commission. Increasing the board by two members was discussed. Some wanted new members appointed; some wanted them elected.”



“The major problem is that if you are living on a gravel road, you aren’t happy,” he said. “The Road Commission can’t catch a break from the weather.” He said at this point, “The board’s feeling is we would elect them [two new members] on the November ballot. There’s not a lot of momentum to appoint.”



He said the whole issue was not raised by the County Board. “The townships wanted us to look into this. One of two things will happen. Either we are going to a five-member board or nothing will happen.”



Although the County Board could appoint two new members of the CCRC now, Kleinhardt said an election would be the fairest way – to let the public decide if they want to increase the board in an election.



Kleinhardt said, “After the Public Hearing [next Wednesday morning] we will probably pursue the CCRC issue at a later date.”

Majewski added that he felt the first public hearing “went good.”



He said, “We are still hearing concerns [about the roads]. “Lincoln Township has a real mess with Harding Road.”



He continued, “I still feel the Road Commission needs to be under the County Commission blanket. I’m not sure about what action we will take. We need to know what the people want before we make a decision.”



District 3 County Commissioner Leonard Strouse said, “There is a change of thinking at the Road Commission. They would like two more members on the board.”



He said it was an “emotional meeting,” and explained, “The general feeling was there are people unhappy with the CCRC and the condition of gravel roads. “The public want a change. The condition of gravel roads has many people concerned.”



“To be fair to the Road Commission,” he continued the weather conditions last summer and the early winter weather have complicated what they [the road crews] have been able to do.”



Dysinger said the majority of people who spoke at last month’s public hearing were in favor of increasing the CCRC to a five-member board.



He said, “My perception of comments heard during the Nov. 18 Public Hearing is; there were no objections heard to moving from a three-person Board of County Road Commission members to a five-person Board. The issue of an appointed Board of County Road Commissioners versus an elected Board was discussed. Also, whether the County Board of Commissioners should move to dissolve the Clare County Road Commission did raise some cautionary statements.”



The second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Clare County Commission meeting.

