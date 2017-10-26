Area Halloween events offer fun for adults and children

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The spookiest holiday of the year is just a few days away!

Clare, Farwell and Harrison all have some fun events planned for kids and some for adults too.

Clare:

In Clare it’s time for the annual Spooktacular in downtown Clare. This year’s event, held on Saturday begins at 9 a.m. with registration for the Clare Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk (which begins at 10 a.m.); followed by events all over town.

Cops and Doughnuts will have some fun Halloween games going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a Magic Show featuring Gordon Russ the Magician at the

Pere Marquette District Library from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Warm up at JT Bakers with free hot chocolate and free cookie decorating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hungry Howies will sponsor a Kids Pizza Eating Contest at the Clare City Park with registration at 12:30 and the contest beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be a pumpkin carving demonstration at the 515 Gallery from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The Kid’s Costume Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. Parade line up is outside the Pere Marquette District Library and will go over to the Clare City Park where the park will be the place to be for fun pumpkin games and activities from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m. you can head back to the Library for an Interactive Halloween Movie in the basement.

Harrison:

Hidden Hill Campground, located right behind Burger King just off U.S. 127, will hold the last two days of their October “Haunted Hill” fun on Friday and Saturday (October 27 and 28) from 8 to 10 p.m. This is your last chance to join the festivities, which includes a haunted trail, pavilion and special KIDS area. It’s $8 per person and youngsters under five are free. $1 of each entrance fee will go to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Foundation of Clare County.

The Harrison Lions Club will host a “Fall Fun Fest” at the Lions Club on Halloween. There will be free games, food and prizes between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Halloween fun continues at the Harrison District Library Trick or Treat, a free event at the library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MMCC:

Mid Michigan Community College’s October fun is on the weekend. The $10 adult admission and $5 for kids under 12, goes to support MMCC’s Honor Society programs and student activities at the college.

There will be a Zombie Bash at Scooter’s on Saturday October 28th for adults only.

Finally the Eagles Club Halloween Party will be held Saturday, October 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. with a prize for the best costume.

Farwell:

The Village of Farwell has their own special fun planned for this Saturday night. A Halloween Costume Party will be held at the Farmers Market Pole Barn from 2 to 4 p. for all ages. There will a DJ, dancing, food, games and free face painting.

And don’t forget Halloween Trick or Treat hours on October 31. In Clare and Coleman they are 6-8 p.m.;

In Farwell Trick or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; in Harrison the hours are also 5:30 -7:30 p.m.