Army Vet Norris Awarded WWII Medals

December 10, 2019

World War II Army Veteran Bill Norris (seated) is pictured holding the medals he received on Monday in a special ceremony. He is pictured with American Legion Commander Brent Coates (left) and Congressman John Moolenaar (right).

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

William “Bill” Norris, 94, ended his service to the United States Army over 74 years ago.



Unfortunately, he is one of many WWII vets who never received the medals he earned during the war.



That oversight was remedied Monday, when Congressman John Moolenaar came to the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558 to present Bill with five medals honoring him for his service to the United States during the war.



In a special ceremony hosted by Post 558, Bill was presented with the five medals he earned during the conflict: the World War II Victory Medal; the Army of Occupation Medal with Japan clasp; the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII; the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle bar; and the Marksman Badge with Carbine bar.



During the war, Bill served in Japan as part of the Army Military Police.



After Norris retired from the Chicago Fire Department, he moved to Clare where he still lives.



Two of his daughters live nearby.



“Bill drives to the post almost every day at noon for lunch,” Kelly Morey, Vice Commander of Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558, said. “He is a favorite of his fellow Veterans in the American Legion and is well known for his teasing manner, a quick smile and a twinkle in his eye.”

