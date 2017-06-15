Beaverton hosts U.W. 5K Color Run

The weather was perfect and the sky was raining color as dozens of participants made their way around the Communities United 5K Color Run/Walk Course at the Beaverton Rural Schools School Forest and Recreation Area.

The 5K event featured multiple color stations, including orange, yellow, red, blue, pink, purple, navy, and green. Each station was manned with volunteers who made sure that everyone walked (or ran) away more colorful than they’d been before.

The event was hosted by a partnership between United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties and the Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce.

“Working with Yvette Keast and the Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce to bring this colorful 5K to our communities again this year has been a pleasure,” said Jennifer Long, Executive Director of United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties. “The way our communities came together to support this event embodies what it means to Live United. Great things happen when we work together!”

The event, in addition to bringing lots of family-friendly fun to Gladwin County, helped promote a healthy lifestyle for people in our communities.

“What a pleasure coordinating the Color Run/Walk with our committee, and working with Jennifer from United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties,” said Yvette Keast, Executive Director of the Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce. “Uniting our communities and promoting health within Gladwin County is our main goal with this event. We thank everyone for their support.”

The money raised from the event will stay in Gladwin County, and will be used to help feed people in need right here at home.

“I’m pleased to say that United Way’s portion of the proceeds will once again support emergency food programs here in Gladwin County,” Long said.

United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties and Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce want to say thank you to everyone who helped out in any way to make this event a success by taking the opportunity to #LIVEUNITED.