Best Wins Art Project in Colorado

February 3, 2020

Jeff Best

Seven horses will be placed on 4×8 panels.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Local Artist Jeff Best of Devil’s Rope Studio in Clare will soon have even more of his unique wire sculpting talent on display in Colorado.



He recently won the rights to make a large permanent public art commission in Northglenn Colorado, where he already has one of his creations, “Salvere” (Amigo), a draft horse, that recently won the People’s Choice Award in that city.



In Northglenn, Colorado the Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation (NAHF) only invite six artists to their event. The Peoples’ Choice winner of their event not only receives a check for the win but they will purchase the winning sculpture and place it somewhere in their city as a permanent sculpture, Best said. “The results of this win meant that the Northglenn Arts Council purchased Salvere as a permanent sculpture for the city.”



He added, “This was the start of my good fortune in receiving the large commission opportunity for the Regional Transportation District (RTD) North Metro Rail Line station that will open there next summer.”



Best continued, “The NAHF was approached by the RTD to provide art for their new North Metro Rail Station. NAHF suggested that they consider placing my winning sculpture “Salvere» at the entrance of their new facility. Not only did they like that idea but they also requested I provide several Concept Designs to cover all their art needs for the entire facility.”



Best said he put together three Concept Designs for this opportunity and they picked the second design, “a combination of seven full body, running 3-D horses alternated with eight CNC transportation-oriented illustrations plasma cut into 4×8 sheets of steel. The illustrations will be of the planes, trains and automobiles and several other modes of transportation as well. All the CNC metal work will be done by Sharpco Welding and Fabrication in Clare.”



“The RTD Rail Station is not open for business yet because they are still doing testing on the equipment but they are in hopes of opening up this summer,” Best said. “I›m hoping to meet their deadline and have all work done and delivered by the end of August if not sooner.”



He said the huge project will cover the length of a 130-foot wall, the center piece of where patrons will arrive and leave. “The elevation drawing is what patrons will observe when they drive into the parking lot at the facility, as well as a picture of me,” Best said.



The centerpiece of the design, “Salvere” was one of the two draft horses that gave Best second place in the 3-D category at Art Prize 9. He said Salvere has also been on display in front of the 515 Gallery in Clare during the Christmas seasons in 2017 and 2018.



Best said he applies to between eight and ten Public Art Share programs throughout the US. Public Art Share events are when a city will send out a call to artists to apply to their specific events. They typically will receive 100 to 200 entries from which they’ll pick and invite ten to fifteen artists to participate. They pay an honorarium to the artist to offset the cost to bring the sculpture to their city. The sculpture is displayed in their city for a year or longer in which they try to market and sell the sculpture for the artist. They have other awards the artist can win, such as People’s Choice Awards, and perhaps even a Juried Award.



Jeff Best has been sculpting with wire since he was a youngster. He said in part in an Artist’s Statement, “I love the story of old… This is why barbed-wire intrigues me… My barbed-wire sculptures are determined to be esthetically pleasing to the eye… but the true intrinsic value has more to do with the heart. Like a malleable piece of wire I would like to believe we all have potential for a renewed purpose.”

