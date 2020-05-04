Big Changes Coming for Board Of Commission , Road Commission

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County

Commission:

Three County Commissioners; Chair Jack Kleinhardt, Leonard Strouse and Mark Fitzpatrick have not filed for re-election to the board in November.

Kleinhardt’s District 4 seat is being sought by two Republicans; Thomas Dewey and Stephanie Brown.



Strouse’s District 3 seat is being sought by three Republicans; Thomas Dunn, Rick Fancon and Carolyn Kinberg.



Mark Fitzpatrick’s District 5 seat is sought by Democrat Sandra Bristol (R). Although Mark didn’t file as a Republican, he said Tuesday that he is planning to run as a non-partisan candidate in November.



Of the remaining four incumbents, three; District 1 – Dale Majewski (D); District 2 – Samantha Pitchford (R); and District 7 – Jeff Haskell (R) are unopposed on the Primary Ballot.



District 6 – David Hoefling (R) is facing a challenge from three Republicans in the Primary; Bronwyn Asplund, Kenneth Raupp and William Schuh.

Clare County Road Commission:

With the recent controversy at the Clare County Road Commission that caused the County board to expand the three-member board to five members, eight Republicans have filed petitions for the two appointed seats and the one additional seat open with the retirement of long-time commissioner Dick Haynak.



Because of the expansion of the board, the three seats available are: Haynak’s six-year term sought by Appointee Merle Harmon, Christopher Hoefling, Steven Graves and David Coker; Appointee Bill Simpsons’ bid for a four-year term that is challenged by Colt Davis; and a two-year term sought by Terry Acton and Max Schunk.

Clare County

Drain Commissioner:

Even Drain Commissioner Carl Parks (R) will be facing a challenge for re-election to his office on the Primary ballot this year with two Republican challengers, Michael Henry and Charles Pardue both filing to run against him for the seat. The winner August 4th will probably run unopposed in November for Drain Commissioner.

