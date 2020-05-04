Blaze Causes Heavy Damage to Washington Road Home

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Sunday morning fire caused extensive damage to a home at 9750 East Washington Road, east of Tobacco Road.



The home, owned by Ila Davis, was the residence of Tori and James Mock, Davis’s granddaughter and family.



The couple and their four children lived in the home, which suffered heavy fire damage to a back bedroom. Toni and the children were able to escape unharmed.



Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the department was called out at 9:55 a.m. when a fire in the bedroom was reported. Chapman said, “The most likely cause of the fire was a bedroom space heater.”



The home was not insured, Chapman said.



Chapman said they were on the scene until around noon and were assisted at the scene by Beaverton Fire Department and Surrey Township Fire Department.

