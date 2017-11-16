Bomb threat ‘joke’ causes evacuation

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 14-year-old teen, who may now be facing charges, reportedly said that sending a media picture of an explosive device and telling another student he had placed a bomb under a teacher’s chair was only a “joke.”

His Facebook post led to a call to a phone call to Central Dispatch, which led to the evacuation and lengthy search of the Farwell High School Monday evening.

Central Dispatch got the call around 6 p.m. Monday saying a bomb had been placed in a classroom at the High School and that it was due to detonate at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff John Wilson said, “These types of incidents are taken very seriously with the times we live in.”

Interim Superintendent Tom House said, “At about 6:30 p.m. we were notified by the CCSD that there had been some Facebook post that was reported to them which contained a bomb threat for FHS. We did have people in the building who were immediately evacuated. The [superintendent candidate] interview was moved quickly to the Farwell Elementary School Library. The only personnel who stayed behind were those of us required to assist the CCSD.” He said deputies responded almost immediately. “Very quickly they also sent the canine officer and the building was searched.”

He said a whole building sweep was completed just after 9 p.m and following that, CCSD personnel conducted an investigation outside the school.

House said the investigation continued “in the late night and into the morning.”

He added that around 9:30 p.m. he sent out a “robo” call to all staff and families of students detailing the event and telling them that the building had been cleared and was safe for school in the morning.

The Sheriff’s Explosive K9 from the K9 unit was used to search the building for an explosive device. “Fortunately none was found,” Sheriff Wilson’s release said.

Wilson said, “Deputies, detectives and school officials worked throughout the night and the investigation led to a 14-year-old male student that claimed he had made the statement and sent a picture of an explosive device to another student as a joke.”

The Sheriff’s release said a report would be sent to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of potential charges against the teen.

Wilson added that he would “like to commend his staff and the school officials for their quick response and efficient handling of the incident to keep our kids safe.”