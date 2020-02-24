Box Truck driver Injured i Farwell Crash with Semi

February 24, 2020

A crash between two

Freightliners, a box truck and a semi, closed Main Street in Farwell early in the morning February 13th. One driver was injured in the crash. Photo courtesy of the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Kentwood truck driver, Rowland Hurt, 44, was injured when he went through the stop sign at the intersection Main and Corning in the Village of Farwell February 13th.



The crash, which closed Main Street in Farwell, was reported to 911 around 7:09 a.m. and when responding Clare County deputies arrived on the scene they found that a 2014 Freightliner Van, driven by Hurt was southbound on Corning and pulled into the path of a westbound 2008 Freightliner tractor trailer on Main Street that was driven by Dilland Guilbeau, 25 of Lafeyette.



When the box truck pulled out on Main Street, the semi crashed into the side of the smaller truck causing it to collide with a power pole and the semi to jackknife. Hurt had minor injuries from the crash. He was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service personnel and transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare for further treatment.



Guilbeau was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire and Rescue, MMR, Consumers Power, AT&T, the Clare County Road Commission, Quality Towing, Fox’s Wrecker Service and the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division.

