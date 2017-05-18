Business owners arrested on meth, weapons charges



By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A traffic stop by Clare County deputies Tuesday ended up with the arrest of a Harrison couple, Dennis and Janise Darnell, who for the past several years, have owned and oprated the Hippy Boutique, a drug paraphernalia business in the City. They were arrested after being identified by David Prenger, during the traffic stop.

During the traffic stop Tuesday around 4 a.m. David Prenger, 29, of Harrison was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Using the information revealed by Prenger, deputies obtained and conducted search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Spruce Street, on the corner of Short Street, where they located methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

Dennis Darnell, 61 of Harrison and Janise Darnell, 47 of Harrison were located inside the drug house and arrested.

All three were taken to the Clare County Jail.

They were arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office.

Prenger was charged with Controlled Substance – Possession of Meth; Controlled Substance – Possession of Analogues; and as a Habitual Offender 3rd offense. His bond was set at $50,000/10%.

Dennis Darnell was charged with Delivery/Manufacture of Meth; Controlled Substance – Possession of Meth; Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture of Non-Narcotic; Weapons – Possession by a Felon; Maintaining a Drug House; and Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense. His bond was set at $100,000/10%.

Janise Darnell was charged with Controlled Substance – Possession of Meth; Controlled Substance – Maintaining a Drug House. Her bond was set at $5,000/10%.

All three remain lodged at the Clare County Jail.

A tip to the Review Tuesday said that the Darnells operate a drug paraphernalia business in Harrison.