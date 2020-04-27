Candidates File for August Primary Election

April 27, 2020

By John Raffel
Correspondent

CLARE — Candidates for Clare County offices have filed to be on the ballot for the August primary. Filing deadline was on Tuesday.
Those who filed were:

Prosecuting Attorney, Michelle Ambrozaitis; Sheriff, John Wilson; Clerk/Register of Deeds, Lori Martin; Treasurer, Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger; Road Commissioner, 2-year term, Terry Acton and Max Schunk; Road Commissioner, 4-year term, Colt Davis and Bill Simpson; Road Commissioner 6-year term, Stephen Graves, Merle Harmon, Christopher Hoefling and David Coker. Drain Commissioner, Michael Henry, Carl Parks and Charles Pardue.

County commissioner candidates are: District 1, Dale Majewski; District 2, Samantha Pitchford; District 3 Thomas Dunn, Rick Fancon and Carolyn Kinberg; District 4, Thomas Dewey and Stephanie Brown; District 5, Sandra Bristol; District 6, Bronwyn Asplund, David Hoefling, Kenneth Raupp and William Schuh and District 7, Jeff Haskell.
Majewski and Bristol are Democrats. All the others are Republicans.

Share This Post

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *