Candidates File for August Primary Election

April 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE — Candidates for Clare County offices have filed to be on the ballot for the August primary. Filing deadline was on Tuesday.

Those who filed were:



Prosecuting Attorney, Michelle Ambrozaitis; Sheriff, John Wilson; Clerk/Register of Deeds, Lori Martin; Treasurer, Jenny Beemer-Fritzinger; Road Commissioner, 2-year term, Terry Acton and Max Schunk; Road Commissioner, 4-year term, Colt Davis and Bill Simpson; Road Commissioner 6-year term, Stephen Graves, Merle Harmon, Christopher Hoefling and David Coker. Drain Commissioner, Michael Henry, Carl Parks and Charles Pardue.



County commissioner candidates are: District 1, Dale Majewski; District 2, Samantha Pitchford; District 3 Thomas Dunn, Rick Fancon and Carolyn Kinberg; District 4, Thomas Dewey and Stephanie Brown; District 5, Sandra Bristol; District 6, Bronwyn Asplund, David Hoefling, Kenneth Raupp and William Schuh and District 7, Jeff Haskell.

Majewski and Bristol are Democrats. All the others are Republicans.

