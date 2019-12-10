Central Michigan University Sports Announcer, Clare Businessman dies in Auto Accident

December 10, 2019

Central Michigan University broadcaster Don Chiodo, 54, died Wednesday in a vehicle crash.



Chiodo was a well-known Clare businessman, and a former Clare County Review columnist.



Since 2004, he has been a financial advisor at Central Michigan Investment Services LPL.



A 1990 graduate of CMU, he was the pre-game and half-time host for men’s basketball at the university from 1990 to 1999; was color analyst for CMU men’s basketball for two seasons beginning in 2009; then became the play-by-play broadcaster for men’s basketball and football. He was a member of the Chippewa Sports Network



From 1985 to 1991 he was a host and play-by-play announcer for WCEN in Mt. Pleasant and then was a play-by-play broadcaster for basketball, football and hockey for WTCM Radio in Traverse City until 1996.



He worked at WNEM TV in Saginaw from 1997 until 2002 as a sports and news reporter.



From 2003-2006, he also worked as a play-by-play announcer on Michigan Talk Radio and was a broadcaster for sports at WMMI and WCZY from 2000 to 2010.

Share This Post Tweet