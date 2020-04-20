CFD teams up with Taco Bell, KFC for drive-by birthdays

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart and Joe Huston display the banner provided by Bob Guiliani. Staff from KFC and Taco Bell are also pictured, from left to right Sarah Whitehead, Ashley Bovard, Lacy Doctor, Bridget Beach, and Mellissa Kocsis.

Clare Fire Department’s birthday wishes have grown, Chief Jim Chapman said. “We are now partnering with Clare’s Taco Bell and when we head out to do a ‘birthday drive-by,’ we are delivering a meal for the birthday families as well.”



Northland Investments of Houghton Lake, owners of the Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants, has partnered with the fire department to provide the ingredients for ten tacos to every birthday family.



“We heard about what the area fire departments are doing to provide birthday wishes to youngsters who are shut in during the Coronavirus crisis and wanted to make their birthdays more special,” said Cheryl Wilks, who handles Community Relations for the company. “I contacted Chief Chapman and suggested a partnership with them.” She said they are doing much the same for Houghton Lake area fire departments and in Ithaca, where they also have restaurants.



“I thought it was a great idea,” Chapman said. “They (Clare’s Taco Bell) are also providing tacos for the firemen who are doing the birthday visits and providing ingredients for ten tacos for each birthday family.” He added, “We have made over 25 runs, that’s about 250 tacos not counting the ones donated to our firefighters doing the birthday drives.”



Chief Chapman had another spirit-lifting idea recently. “My idea was do a fire truck parade around the hospital to thank all of the hospital workers who are out there on the front lines and taking care of everyone.”

He said, “Cheryl from the Northland Investments corporation offered to partner with us on that as well. They provided chicken dinners from KFC (Cheryl said 75 of them) for the hospital staff to show their appreciation.”

The parade and presentation took place last Saturday.



“It was awesome,” Chapman said. “We had firefighters from Clare, Harrison, Surrey Township and Garfield Township, Clare Police and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service involved as well, all thanking the Hospital Staff for all they do.”



Bridget Beach, general manager of Clare’s Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, said, “This is just a small token of our appreciation to the men and women who continue to fight anything but a normal day in our community. While it is a small token, it is one we hope gives those who continue to help preserve the wellness and health of our community, a little break from the battles they face. It is with much appreciation that we donate a little hope and food to those who continue every day to show up on the front lines and help our community persevere.”



She added, “Thank you for your continued dedication to our community, our citizens and countless others that continue to rely on your services. Your services, skills and overall dedication to our community DOES NOT go unnoticed. We, along with all in our community Thank You! Your sacrifices, unselfishness, skills and knowledge, have helped our community not only become stronger but helps preserve all generations to come.



She continued, “And for the kids and younger generations we are proud to continue to support your special day. We hope our party packs and tacos can bring a little surprise and joy on your birthday. Your special day does not go unnoticed to us. Thank You ALL, for your continued support and Thanks to all of you for keeping us strong!

