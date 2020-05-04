Challengers File to Take On Incumbents in Township Races

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the August 4th Primary Election just around the corner, voters will be choosing who will end up on the November ballot in the townships of Clare County.



As of press time, information on the candidates on the August 4 Primary ballot was not complete with only Grant Township and Hayes Township available. The other townships in the county had not been compiled yet according to the Clare County Clerk’s Office.



The five members of the Grant Township board, all republicans, are seeking re-election to the board this year for another term and the matter will probably be decided in August rather than in November.



The two incumbent trustees, Marge Bell and Dick Zinser, are facing a challenge from Tom Kunse and Karl Randall on the Republican Primary ballot



Supervisor Dan Dysinger, Clerk Tammy Teal and Treasurer Tammy Shea are all unopposed on the Republican ballot and likely will be unopposed in November.



Dysinger was elected in August of 2004, and has served nearly 16 years on the board.



Treasurer Tammy Shea has been on the board for 28 years. Clerk Tammy Teal was appointed in June, 2018 to replace retiring long-time Clerk Sue Wentworth. Prior to her appointment she was a deputy clerk.

Bell is the longest serving member of the township board, serving for 46 years. Zinser, a 15-year veteran, has been a trustee on the board since December of 2004



Hayes Township will have a new township supervisor this year. Terry Acton is not running for re-election. His four-year seat is being sought by three candidates: Republicans James Hill and Rick Jones will be on the August 4th Republican ballot and the winner will face Democrat Michael Haley in November. Haley is currently a trustee on the board.



Clerk Debra Hoyt (non-partisan) is unopposed for re-election for four more years, as is Treasurer Maye Tessner-Rood (also NPA).



The two four-year trustee positions are sought by Incumbent Robert Buckley (R), and challengers Thomas Willett (R) who is a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, and another ZBA member, Frank Gadberry (D). Gadberry will face either Buckley or Willett in the fall.



Both Cities, Clare and Harrison, and the Village of Farwell will only have candidates on the November ballot, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

Four Clare City residents have taken out petitions for one of the three seats that will be on the November City Commission ballot. Incumbents Bob Bonham, Gus Murphy and Joshua Clark are seeking re-election. They are challenged by City resident Maegan Jenkins.



Bonham, who formerly served as the Department of Public Works Supervisor, has been on the City Commission since 2011. Murphy, also seeking another four-year term, has been on the board since 2013. Clark is seeking election to the board after being appointed to replace Jean McConnell in March of 2019. Jenkins is seeking to replace one of the three Commissioners on the board.



Long time Harrison Mayor Stacy Stocking is facing a re-election challenge for his seat in the August Primary Election from Matt Stephenson who is also seeking the two-year term on the board.

Three four-year terms are up for grabs on the City Council.

Harrison Incumbents Joni Ashcroft, Dave Rowe and Dan Sullivan are facing challenges from Mick Haley and Christine Pechacek for two of the council seats.



Farwell’s Village Council will have six positions on the November ballot, but petitions for the seats are not due until July so those running will not be reported until then.



Farwell Council seats that will be available for the November ballot include a two-year term for president, currently held by Gina Hamilton; four-year terms for trustee positions including Tracey Jackson, who is currently appointed as President Pro-Tem; Amanda Pfruendeer, Linda Williams and the seat of appointee Jeff Linten, and a two-year term for appointee Shawn Berger.



Information on the candidates for the other townships in the county was not available at press time and will be reported in next week’s issue of the Review.

