Charity Auction Raises $4K, Fully Funds Backpack Program

December 30, 2019

515 Gallery owner Kim Kleinhardt presents a check for $4,000 to the Clare Backpack Program volunteers Sara Lewis and Bonnie Walter, funds raised by donations from sales at the “Miniature Exhibit for Charity” recently..

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Thanks to 57 generous artists who donated $4,000, raised when they contributed from 20 percent to 100 percent of their sales at the 515 Gallery’s Miniature Exhibit for Charity” event December 14th, the Clare Backpack program is now fully funded for the rest of the school year.



Local artist and exhibitors, including college students and professors of art and even international artists, came from all over Michigan for the silent auction at the annual charity event, said Gallery Owner Kim Kleinhardt. “Many of the exhibitors donated their full sale price back to the Backpack Program.”



Backpack volunteer Sara Lewis said, “We are so grateful for the artists’ and the community support for the program.



Volunteers fill backpacks with food every week for students that might not have enough to eat over the weekend without it. Margaret Zinser initiated the Clare Area Backpack Program six years ago. She is retired now, but Alicyn Johnson, Sara Lewis and Bonnie Rae Walter have continued the tradition which has grown to provide weekly backpacks for an average of 65 Primary and Middle School children, about ten percent of the student total in the Primary School. “There is a real need and we do our best to shop for special and food on sale to fill the packs,” Lewis said. It costs around $300 to $400 a week to fill the backpacks.



The program is fully funded through donations and operated by the volunteers. “If you are interested in volunteering time to help, they usually shop on various weekday mornings, and pack the backpacks beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday mornings. The backpacks are delivered to the school on Thursday afternoons most weeks.



Anyone can help out. Donations can be made at the Clare Primary School office or by contacting Alicyn Johnson at 989-400-2639 or Sara Lewis at 989-621-2784.

