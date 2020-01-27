City Honors Community Leader, Dan Timmins

January 27, 2020

Dan Timmins; left is congratulations by Mayor Pat Humphrey

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare City Commission honored Community leader Dan Timmins at Monday’s meeting with a resolution commending him for his community service and a Mayoral Key of Excellence.



Timmins, who has been a community banker for more than two decades and Community Bank President at Mercantile Bank for the last ten years. Previously he served as the bank’s Vice President and Manager. He has recently retired from the bank.



In his agenda report, City Manager Ken Hibl said, “Dan was far more than a highly respected and distinguished banking official. He served the greater Clare area in multiple ways and positively touched the lives of thousands of local residents.”



Hibl listed his “extraordinary service and exemplary community leadership,” saying he served on the United Way Board for ten years, and as its president for the last two years; that he was a member of the Clare Hospital Board for twelve years and served as the chair of the Hospital Finance Committee for most of those years; is a five-year member of the Pardee Cancer Board for Clare County; has served on the Junior Achievement Board as a member and chairman; is a past Clare Rotary President and past president of the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce. He served as a member of the Mid Michigan College Foundation Board for the past 18 years, currently as president. He has been actively involved with the annual Northern Traditions event (a MMC fundraiser) since its inception and is a previous voting member of the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals.



“In sum,” Hibl said, “Dan has been a model citizen and an amazingly impactful, yet humbly serving community leader.”



In another matter, the City was informed that a capital plan to rehabilitate lighting for Taxiway A at the Clare Municipal Airport, scheduled for Fiscal Year 2021, has been moved up to this year.



Hibl said, “Michigan Aeronautics has secured the needed federal funding and accelerated the project.”



He reported that mead & Hunt, the City’s designated airport engineer, has solicited bids to complete the project and recommended the project work be awarded to low bidder Ranck Electric of Mt. Pleasant.



The Commission approved Ranck’s low bid, which was $549,099.75. Of that, 90 percent will be funded with federal dollars and five percent will be funded through the State, leaving a City match of $27,454.99.



Hibl said the project is scheduled to begin in May and be complete in 2021, spreading the city cost out over two fiscal years. He said he estimates an expenditure in the current budget year of less than $10,000. “We have the funds to defray these costs, but a budget amendment will be required.



In his City Manager’s report, Hibl noted that the Downtown Development Authority has approved an engineering agreement with Gourdie Fraser to design the Façade Rehabilitation Project, which will include construction of one new block of streetscape on West Fifth from Maple to the railroad tracks, and rehabilitation of all of the existing downtown streetscape project. Construction is scheduled to begin after St Patrick’s Day and be complete before the US027 Auto Tour in August.



He also reported that the DDA has approved a proposal to construct two electrical fast charging (auto) stations in downtown Clare: one in the 4th Street parking lot and the other in the 5th Street parking lot. He said a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) $70,000 grant would be supplemented by a Consumers Energy rebate is the grant is approved. He said the DDA intends to bond the streetscape project and include the local match costs of the charging stations if the DDA gets the grant and include refinancing the DDA’s current debt in the bond.

In other business the City Commission:

*Heard a proposal for an earlier retirement (this May or June) by DPW Director Al Jessup, who had planned to retire in March 2021, which would allow the appointment of new DPW Director Luke Potter before Hibl’s retirement in June.

*Approved a final payment on the 2019 Capital Street Projects to Robbin Harsh Excavating totaling $294,002.19 for the project with the payment coming from Street Funds.

*Approved the creation of a new employee unit for the Pere Marquette District Library allowing the PMDL Management Team to provide its own administrative services. The new separate employee division for the PMDL employees is required by the MERS retirement plan.

*Amended City By-Laws to require an annual review of these governing rules at the first meeting of each calendar year to keep the document up to date.

*Approved the appointments of the Mayor Pro tem (Karla Swanson) and the Planning Commission Chair (Jason Lowe) to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

*Re-appointed Jeff Punches, Denny Purkis, Andrew Santini and Carol Santini to the Board of Review at the same level of compensation.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $49,514.08.

