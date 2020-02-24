Clare Approves Bonds for Downtown Development Authority Streetscape

February 24, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With barely a quorum present, Clare still manage to approve all items of new business at Monday’s City Commission meeting. Both Mayor Pat Humphrey and Mayor Pro-tem Karla Swanson were absent, and Commissioner Bob Bonham was selected to conduct the meeting Monday evening.



The biggest item on the agenda was the board’s approval of a notice of intent to issue $300,000 in bonds for the Downtown Development Authority to renovate the nearly 30-year-old City streetscape.



City manager Ken Hibl’s agenda report said, “Frankly [it] is showing its age in a number of downtown locations: pavers are cracked and heaving, electrical outlets have failed, cracked and heaving curb, sidewalks and tree grates, storm drain issues in the block south of Fourth Street, etc. Consequently, the Clare DDA has solicited the assistance of Gourdie-Fraser Engineering to provide a proposal to rehabilitate the entirety of the existing streetscape and add one additional block of a new streetscape on the south side of West Fifths (contiguous to the Dollar General store).”



Hibl said GFA has begun the design process. The DDA contracted with GFA to provide the design, bid and construction oversight services for the project. He added that bid solicitation is anticipated in early to mid-March and completion of the project after St. Patrick’s Day and before the US-127 Motor Tour in the third week of August.



The DDA has promised to commit its tax capture for the next 15-year period to pay the debt associated with the bond sales/project costs, Hibl reported, saying there is no cost to the City.



In another matter the Commission approved a GFA proposal for design of sidewalks leading to the new Emerald Isle Recreation Complex. The design work will cost $8,830 and will be paid from the City’s Street Fund.



City staff had spent some time looking for a feasible alternative to routing the new sidewalk along McEwan due to the requirement of getting a MDOT permit for the sidewalk in the McEwan Street Right of Way. However only three north-south streets – Markley, Arnold and Shady Lane are located south of Dunlop, where the City’s sidewalks end. There wasn’t enough shoulder width on any of the streets to allow a five-foot sidewalk. All, except McEwan would need to be widened, Hibl reported. With the three streets in Vernon Township, the existing storm water patterns would have to be altered requiring extensive excavation work and the City would need an agreement with the Isabella County Road Commission about maintenance and ownership of the new sidewalk (and possibly the street).



“The City already has an agreement with MDOT for the McEwan Street right-of-way,” Hibl said, “and frankly we don’t want the additional burden of maintain Markley, Shady Lane or Arnold due to their condition.” Hibl said.



“McEwan Street right-of-way allows a direct link to commercial businesses in the City’s Southern sector,” he continued. “It also has the best nighttime lighting.”



Commissioner Gus Murphy said, “We need to do this; it is a safety issue.”



Hibl said once an MDOT permit is obtained, the sidewalk can be constructed in phases as funds are or become available.



In his agenda report, Hibl told the Commission that the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund matching $300,000 grant was not approved, although MNRTF had said last year that it would be approved this year if the City was able to get the Michigan Department of Transportation $1.2 million Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant to complete the Pere Marquette Rail Trail through the City. The total cost of the project to close the “Clare Gap” is $1.5 million.



“We were in jeopardy of losing the $1. 2 million TAP grant funding,” Hibl said.



Hibl added, “We reached out to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for assistance. They have come to our rescue and provided a commitment to funding the needed $300,000, thus assuring the receipt of the TAP grant funding and construction of the ‘Gap’ project.”



He said the project design is being accomplished by the Mt. Pleasant TSC (Transportation Service Center) and “construction is anticipated to begin and be completed next year.”



Other business at the City meeting Monday included:

*Approval of the purchase of a new FLYGT submersible pump, to replace one damaged by items “flushed” into the sewer system. Repair of the pump would cost $6,990, approximately two-thirds of the cost of a new one, Dale Clare reported. Funds for the $10,790 cost, a sole source purchase from Kennedy Industries, are available, Hibl reported. Some discussion followed about letting residents know that items “flushed” (like diapers) plug up the pumps and the system and end up costing the residents additional money.

*A report from Hibl that with the approval of the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management) grant to remove existing structures along the boundaries of the Little Tobacco Drain, actual construction work on the drain may begin this summer with completion next year.

*Approval of a City Manager Search Services Proposal with the Michigan Municipal Leagues Search Services Team. The board voted to contract for the middle option $17,000 with an additional $1,000 for getting “stakeholders” input for the new manager selection.

*Approval of a $10,904 expenditure for relining six sanitary sewer manholes by Low bidder Robbin Harsh Excavating.

*The Reappointment of Mary Ann Shurlow and Tom Koch to the Downtown Development Authority. Both are long time members of the DDA.

*Approval of invoices totaling $62,825.20.

