Clare County Falling Behind in Census Count

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Although nearly 60 percent of Michigan households have responded to the 2020 census, Clare County is falling behind, said Pam O’Laughlin, Michigan Works Director of Business & Economic Services for Clare County.



Census figures are the basis for the distribution of federal funds to local communities, so it’s important that every household respond as soon as possible. Hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to local communities annually.



An accurate count helps inform funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads for the next ten years.



Clare County’s overall response rate was just 39.1 percent on April 24th, ranking it 69th of the 83 counties. Livingston County took the top slot with 69.8 percent reported and Macomb was second with 69.3 percent. Midland claimed 3rd place with 67.5 percent of households counted and Isabella County ranked 36th with 54.3 percent completed.



Keweenaw County ranked 83rd at just 16.8 percent of households counted.

Inside Clare County, 57 percent of the homes in the City of Clare have responded; 49.2 percent of Village of Farwell Homes and 45.2 percent of the homes in the City of Harrison.



Those percentages drop dramatically in twelve of the 16 townships in Clare County.



From highest percentage of township responses to lowest:

59.1% – Grant

54.7% – Sheridan

51.5% – Arthur

50.4% – Hatton

39.3% – Winterfield

38% – Freeman

38% – Greenwood

35.8% – Hayes

34.5% – Hamilton

29.1% – Garfield

29.1% Surrey

27.7% Frost

25.6 % Redding

22.1% Summerfield

21.6% Lincoln

18.2% Franklin

The Census count goal is 50 percent responding by today, May 1; 75 percent responding by June 1 and 100 percent of the population responding by July 1.



Nationally as of April 24th 53.4 percent or 79,000,000 households had responded. In Michigan



It’s easy to respond to the form in the mail by answering nine simple questions about yourself and everyone who was living with you on April 1. You can even respond online at 2020census.gov.

