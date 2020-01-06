Clare County Household Income Listed Nearly Bottom in State

January 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The most recent Census figures say Clare County has the second lowest household income in the State with only Lake County lower. Clare County’s median household income was $37,369.



Gogebic County was 3rd with a median household income of $38,798; Ontonagon 4th with $38,906 per household and Iron was listed fifth with an average of $38,918. Of the five lowest income counties, only Lake and Clare County are in the lower peninsula of Michigan.



The Census figures are estimates and in the communities across the state, they have a margin of error that increases with smaller populations.



Of the 87 lowest income communities in Michigan, five are found right here in Clare County. Of those five, three in Clare County are in the top 22 for the lowest income listed.



Redding Township (7th), Hayes Township (18th) and the City of Harrison (22nd) are at the top of the low-income list. The median household income in Redding Township with a population of just 139 households, is $24,750. The next lowest community in the county is Hayes Township with a median income of $27,268 and a population of 1,828 households. Harrison is the 3rd in the county with 881 households and a median income of $27,792.



Lincoln Township is number 62 and Frost Township is number 78 in the list, according to recently released Census figures, based on household income for 2014-18 in 2018 dollars adjusted for inflation.



Sheridan Township, with a population of 478, had the highest median household income in the County at $60,192. Grant Township was next with a population of 1,281 and a median household income of $58,425. Arthur Township claimed the 3rd highest median household income in the county with a population of 254 and an income level of $54,118.



Statewide, Michigan’s median household income (including single person homes) for those years was $54,938, an increase of 4.3 percent over the $42,668 average for 2013-17. The median household income for 2018 statewide for families was $69,691.



Many more low-income communities are listed in mid-Michigan areas around Clare County. The lowest income communities in surrounding areas include;

Big Rapids (8th) in Mecosta County,

Evart (9th) in Osceola County,

Au Sable Township (19th) in Roscommon County,

Beaverton (26th) in Gladwin County,

Union Township (28th) in Isabella County,

Middle Branch Township (38th) in Osceola County,

Grayling (47th) I Crawford County,

Reed City (52nd) in Osceola County

Coleman (64th) in Midland County,

Marion Township (83rd) in Osceola County,

Carson City (85th) in Montcalm County, and

Higgins Township (88th) in Roscommon County.



According to an American Community Survey posted in December, 2017, Michigan’s poverty rate of 15 percent put it slightly higher than the national poverty rate of 12.7 percent and 36th in the nation. People considered poor had incomes below the poverty line—$24,250 for a family of four—in 2016.



The 2020 federal poverty rate was listed at $25,750.

