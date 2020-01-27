Clare County Sheriff’s Office Announces 2019 Officers of the Year

January 27, 2020

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office held their annual meeting recently.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Each January, outstanding Clare County Sheriff’s Office members are honored as “Officers of the Year” at the annual meeting of the department.



A group photo of the department’s employees includes those honored for 2020.



Officers of the Year included:

Reserve Officer of the year – David Singer

Mounted Reserve Officer of the year – Leonard Cummings

Executive Command Officer of the year – Lt. Mike Bailey

Command Officer of the year – Sgt. Ryan Schmidt

Road Deputy of the year – James Dawson

Telecommunicator Award of the year – Kerrie Card

Court Deputy of the year – Rich Christensen

Corrections Officer of the year – Crystle Dixson

Admin Professional of the year – Teresa Lane



At the annual meeting, service pins were also awarded including a 25 year pin to Mike Bailey; a 20 year pin to Teresa Lane, Jared Stotzel and Missy Schmidt; 15 year pins to Kell Bailey and Kev Breese; ten year pins to Larry Kahsin, Brian Tomaski and MJ Engligh; and five year pins to Brian Malley and Don Vanbonn.

